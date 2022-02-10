Man, currently locked up on murder charges, accused of a separate 2021 killing in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man, currently locked up on charges related to a homicide, has been charged for murder in a separate shooting in Rock Hill.

Detectives were able to identify Jamie Gavantay Williams, 25 of Rock Hill, as a suspect in the case.

The fatal shooting happened on Aug. 31, 2021 at Market Place Apartments on South Heckle Boulevard at 10:38 p.m. in Rock Hill.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a Kia Forte. The victim had life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, according to the RHPD.

That man later died from his injuries.

Williams is currently being held at the Moss Justice Center for charges related to a Nov. 23, 2021 homicide.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Williams was transported to the Rock Hill Jail where he was served with warrants for murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

A bond hearing for Williams was held at Rock Hill Municipal Court where Williams was denied bond for these charges.

