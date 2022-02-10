NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Citizens Fire Academy offered to public

The Citizens Fire Academy is a ten-week course offered free to residents of Kannapolis who would like to have a better understanding of the fire department operations and how we assist citizens when an emergency happens.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The public can get a first-hand look at how the City of Kannapolis Fire Department trains and responds to the emergency needs of our community by attending the Citizens Fire Academy.

The Citizens Fire Academy is a ten-week course offered free to residents of Kannapolis who would like to have a better understanding of the fire department operations and how we assist citizens when an emergency happens. The academy will also teach the dangers of fire and how a person can protect themselves and their homes.

Course topics include:

  • Station Tours/ Department Overview
  • History of Fire Service and Life of a Firefighter
  • Hazardous Materials Response
  • Fire Prevention, Education and Investigation
  • Emergency Vehicle Driving, Rescue Operations and Thermal Imaging
  • Hose Operation and Live Fire experience.

The academy will be held from 6 – 9 p.m., on Tuesday evenings, at Kannapolis City Hall (unless otherwise noted), beginning on March 1. To apply for the free academy, you must be a resident of Kannapolis and over the age of 18. Space is limited.

To apply, please complete an application available at www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Fire/Citizens-Fire-Academy. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on February 22.

