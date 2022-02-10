NC DHHS Flu
Former Stanly Co. high school football star to play in Super Bowl; community rallies with B.J. Hill t-shirts

With Super Bowl LVI just days away, the Stanly County community is rallying behind their own hero, B.J. Hill.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - With Super Bowl LVI just days away, the Stanly County community is rallying behind their own hero, B.J. Hill.

Hill, who is a graduate of West Stanly High School and Oakboro-native, plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams for the NFL championship on Sunday.

Across Oakboro, you will see signs with “Go B.J.” or the colors of orange and black.

“I’m so proud of him. We’re rooting for them to win and they probably will win,” said Tyrone Sanchez.

Wednesday, the community came out to the high school to pick up their gear, shirts with “B.J. Hill Super Bowl 2022″ across them.

West Stanly alum BJ Hill is now playing on the biggest stage with the Cincinnati Bengals

“Just knowing that he’s going to have the ability just to be there is one thing but you know, the impact he’s made to get there is another,” said his former track and field coach Chad Horn.

What started out as a goal to sell 500 shirts, quickly turned into 1,500, says mom Myra Hill.

“Ready to get this party started to get this win. He worked hard for this, he’s been waiting a long time,” she said.

Playing in the Super Bowl has been a lifelong dream for B.J. Hill.

“We’re very excited. This is something that my brother has worked hard for since he was a young child and every kid’s dream that plays football is to go play professional football and make it to a Super Bowl,” said sister Tiffany Gause.

When the clock hits zero Sunday night, there will be a winner on the field. Whether it will be the Bengals or the Rams remains the question.

But, off the field, B.J. Hill has already left his mark in this community.

“I always told him to go for it, go for the gold and he’s going for the gold. He always tells them, if he can do it they can do it. If you come from a small town with one stoplight, you can do anything,” said Myra Hill.

Both parents and sister say they’re making the trip to Inglewood, Calif. for the game.

