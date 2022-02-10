District: Bus aide arrested after leaving wheelchair-bound student on school bus floor

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bus aide was arrested after leaving a wheelchair-bound, special needs student on a school bus floor after the student fell and hit his head, according to district officials.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vernessa Denise Williams who faces a charge of neglect of a child, deputies say.

Vernessa Denise Williams was fired from the Williamsburg County School District following the incident that happened on the morning of Feb. 3 when Williams was aboard a special needs bus on its way to Anderson Primary School, district officials said..

The district claimed Williams did not buckle the required double strap for the student, and allegedly told the student she would not buckle him. When the student tried to get out of the wheelchair, the student fell face first, and hit their head and remained on the floor for the duration of the trip, the district said.

District officials say the bus driver saw the incident and did not ensure that the student was taken care of.

Both the bus driver and the bus aide were fired, according to the district.

Williams was booked into the detention center on Feb. 4.

