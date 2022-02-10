NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

DeRozan, Vucevic lead Bulls past struggling Hornets 121-109

DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists...
DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109.(Nate Wimberly/WBTV | WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109.

Zach LaVine chipped in with 27 points for the Bulls (34-21), who pulled back to within one game of the Eastern Conference leading Miami Heat.

LaMelo Ball had 33 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hornets, who continued to struggle with their long distance shooting.

During their six-game losing streak, the Hornets are shooting 27.9% (66 of 236) from beyond the arc.

The Hornets finished their homestand 0-4.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps Watauga County Sheriff’s Office solve 50-year-old triple homicide
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

Hyunjung Lee scored 17 points as Davidson beats St. Joe's to pick up their 20th win of the...
Wildcats hold off Hawks 73-67 in overtime thriller
NFL player with local ties heading to the Super Bowl
NFL player with local ties heading to the Super Bowl
Former Stanly Co. high school football star to play in Super Bowl; community rallies with B.J....
Former Stanly Co. high school football star to play in Super Bowl; community rallies with B.J. Hill t-shirts
Toronto beats Charlotte to send the Hornets to their 5th straight loss
Siakam, Raptors beat Hornets 116-101 for 6th straight win