Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify men responsible for armed robberies in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify multiple people responsible for a recent string of robberies in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incidents happened over the course of six days from January 19 to January 24. Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator, said the robberies happened on Wisteria Drive near South Blvd.

“We’ve had folk, just foot traffic in the area, just trying to get home or get to work and we’ve had what was Hispanic males, thin build, early twenties, would walk up to them, point a handgun at them and demand personal items,” said Smith.

Police provided several surveillance photos of the people they are looking to identify. One photo shows a man in a white and gray jacket with a black beanie. Another photo shows a man in a black hoodie armed with gun. Another individual is seen in surveillance photos wearing a purple and yellow jacket with a picture of Marvin the Martian embroidered on the back of the jacket.

“If you know somebody and you’re familiar with them and are around them or seen them on several occasions, then you’re going to recognize them right away,” said Smith.

The Crime Stoppers coordinator said detectives think the individuals worked together to carry out the robberies and stole cash, cell phones and other personal belongings from people in the area. He said he thinks it’s possible the suspected robbers live in the area near Wisteria Drive.

“It’s quite possible. We think at least one or two of them live in the area,” said Smith.

The officer said he is hopeful hat members of the public will come forward and help police identify the suspected robbers. In light of the robberies, Smith issued a word of caution for members of the public.

“Be very aware of your surroundings. Try to walk in groups if possible in well-lit areas,” said the Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.