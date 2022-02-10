NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify men responsible for armed robberies in southwest Charlotte

Detectives say they are responsible for several robberies on the same street in south Charlotte
By Alex Giles
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify multiple people responsible for a recent string of robberies in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incidents happened over the course of six days from January 19 to January 24. Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator, said the robberies happened on Wisteria Drive near South Blvd.

“We’ve had folk, just foot traffic in the area, just trying to get home or get to work and we’ve had what was Hispanic males, thin build, early twenties, would walk up to them, point a handgun at them and demand personal items,” said Smith.

Police provided several surveillance photos of the people they are looking to identify. One photo shows a man in a white and gray jacket with a black beanie. Another photo shows a man in a black hoodie armed with gun. Another individual is seen in surveillance photos wearing a purple and yellow jacket with a picture of Marvin the Martian embroidered on the back of the jacket.

“If you know somebody and you’re familiar with them and are around them or seen them on several occasions, then you’re going to recognize them right away,” said Smith.

The Crime Stoppers coordinator said detectives think the individuals worked together to carry out the robberies and stole cash, cell phones and other personal belongings from people in the area. He said he thinks it’s possible the suspected robbers live in the area near Wisteria Drive.

“It’s quite possible. We think at least one or two of them live in the area,” said Smith.

The officer said he is hopeful hat members of the public will come forward and help police identify the suspected robbers. In light of the robberies, Smith issued a word of caution for members of the public.

“Be very aware of your surroundings. Try to walk in groups if possible in well-lit areas,” said the Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps Watauga County Sheriff’s Office solve 50-year-old triple homicide
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

Brittany Kristen Canipe and Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., are charged in connection with their infant...
Police charge parents with homicide in infant’s 2021 death in Gaston County
Medic rideshare program enables some patients to go to hospital via Lyft
Medic rideshare program enables some patients to go to hospital via Lyft instead of ambulance
CMS classroom
CMS Board of Education doubles retention bonus for employees, guest teachers now included
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
US Marshals arrest man accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from home in Mint Hill, N.C.