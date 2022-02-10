Chesterfield Co., S.C. inmate pronounced dead

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County Detention Center inmate was pronounced dead Wednesday.

According to the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office, Stephen Sprouse, 37, was taken to the McLeod Heath-Cheraw hospital and pronounced dead.

Sprouse’s death is being investigated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office, assisted by The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

