NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba Co. Detention Facility inmate dies

Officers noticed something was wrong around 7:30 p.m.
An inmate was found unresponsive Tuesday at the Catawba County Detention Facility.
An inmate was found unresponsive Tuesday at the Catawba County Detention Facility.(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate with the Catawba County Detention Facility has died, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

William Gene Anderson, 65, was showing signs of respiratory distress around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Officers, facility medical staff and EMS began assisting him, but Anderson became unresponsive and died, officers said.

Anderson was a Hickory resident.

He was serving time for probation violation and failure to appear on a charge of driving while impaired.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into this death.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will release the cause and manner of Anderson’s death once autopsy results become available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Photo of Lauren Talton
North Mecklenburg HS community raising money for fallen teacher’s family
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
US Marshals arrest man accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from home in Mint Hill, N.C.
Brittany Kristen Canipe and Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., are charged in connection with their infant...
Police charge parents with homicide in infant’s 2021 death in Gaston County

Latest News

A Chesterfield County Detention Center was pronounced dead Tuesday.
Chesterfield Co., S.C. inmate pronounced dead
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service plans announced for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss America 2019
Gastonia suspect Rakeem McCree
Police searching for suspect tied to two shootings in Gastonia
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County