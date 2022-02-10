Catawba Co. Detention Facility inmate dies

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate with the Catawba County Detention Facility has died, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

William Gene Anderson, 65, was showing signs of respiratory distress around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Officers, facility medical staff and EMS began assisting him, but Anderson became unresponsive and died, officers said.

Anderson was a Hickory resident.

He was serving time for probation violation and failure to appear on a charge of driving while impaired.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into this death.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will release the cause and manner of Anderson’s death once autopsy results become available.

