Bond doubled for Salisbury couple accused of child abuse and attempted murder

Georgianna Karriker, 42, and husband Reed Karriker, 42, are both accused of the attempted...
Georgianna Karriker, 42, and husband Reed Karriker, 42, are both accused of the attempted murder of their adopted 11-year-old son.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bond for a husband and wife accused of child abuse and the attempted murder of their 11-year-old son was doubled during a court hearing on Thursday morning.

District Judge James Randolph raised the bond for Reed and Georgianna Karriker, both 42, from $300,000 to $600,000 on charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Randolph also set conditions for the couple’s release. If either one or both of the Karrikers make bond, they cannot be alone with anyone under the age of 18 and can’t leave Rowan County unless they experience a medical emergency or visit attorney Jay White in his office in Concord.

White is representing Georgianna Karriker. Reed Karriker is represented by Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan. White, and attorney Marlowe Rary with Whitley, Jordan and Inge, asked Judge Randolph for more time to prepare for the bond hearing, but the request was denied.

The bond hearing was requested by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

