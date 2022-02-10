Bond denied for person of interest in Pageland, S.C. woman’s disappearance

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) – More charges are expected against the person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid, a missing woman in South Carolina.

That was what deputy solicitor Kernard Redmond made the court aware of Thursday morning during the bond hearing for Emanuel Bedford, who is charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in connection with Reid’s disappearance.

Bond was denied, with the judge telling the prosecutor this is a special case because the defendant isn’t necessarily a danger to the community but there were some concerning parts of the case.

The grand jury will meet again on March 10, where additional charges against Bedford are expected, according to Redmond. The judge ordered another hearing on April 4 to discuss the issue of bond again in the event the defendant is indicted on additional counts.

Reid was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. on Sept. 3, 2021. Her family last heard from her the same day and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

She was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

Bedford was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, before his extradition back to Pageland to face the charges.

The prosecution said Reid’s car was found on Sept. 5 in Aiken County, S.C. Possible blood samples found in the vehicle were being tested at a State Law Enforcement Division lab, but the results have not come in, according to the solicitor.

