NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bond denied for person of interest in Pageland, S.C. woman’s disappearance

The grand jury will meet again on March 10, where additional charges against Emanuel Bedford are expected, prosecutors said.
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford(WRDW)
By Morgan Newell and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) – More charges are expected against the person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid, a missing woman in South Carolina.

That was what deputy solicitor Kernard Redmond made the court aware of Thursday morning during the bond hearing for Emanuel Bedford, who is charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in connection with Reid’s disappearance.

Bond was denied, with the judge telling the prosecutor this is a special case because the defendant isn’t necessarily a danger to the community but there were some concerning parts of the case.

The grand jury will meet again on March 10, where additional charges against Bedford are expected, according to Redmond. The judge ordered another hearing on April 4 to discuss the issue of bond again in the event the defendant is indicted on additional counts.

Related: ‘It’s like a nightmare’: Search continues for missing Pageland, S.C. woman after police identified person of interest

Reid was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. on Sept. 3, 2021. Her family last heard from her the same day and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

She was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

Bedford was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, before his extradition back to Pageland to face the charges.

The prosecution said Reid’s car was found on Sept. 5 in Aiken County, S.C. Possible blood samples found in the vehicle were being tested at a State Law Enforcement Division lab, but the results have not come in, according to the solicitor.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Photo of Lauren Talton
North Mecklenburg HS community raising money for fallen teacher’s family
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
US Marshals arrest man accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from home in Mint Hill, N.C.
Brittany Kristen Canipe and Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., are charged in connection with their infant...
Police charge parents with homicide in infant’s 2021 death in Gaston County

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records COVID-19 positivity rate cut in half from two weeks ago
William Ray Clark faces hundreds of counts of sex crimes against a child.
Statesville man facing hundreds of counts of sex crimes against child
A Chesterfield County Detention Center was pronounced dead Tuesday.
Chesterfield Co., S.C. inmate pronounced dead
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service plans announced for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss America 2019