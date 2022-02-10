NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Biden administration green lights funds for nationwide electric vehicle charging network

Cabinet members leading the charge say it’s part of the push to make charging electric vehicles more accessible.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The fuel of the future is electric, according to Secretaries of Energy and Transportation, Jennifer Granholm and Pete Buttigieg, who say they want to make it easier to come by.

The Biden administration announced Thursday that a portion of $5 billion of federal funding, over five years, is available to states that have a plan to upgrade or create new electric vehicle charging stations.

It’s part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, signed late last year. Each state must apply in order to receive a portion of the funding.

“This is about making sure everybody can get in on the EV revolution, it’s already happening, but we have to make sure that it’s made in America; that everyone benefits from cities to rural areas,” said Secretary Buttigieg.

Eventually, the administration says they want to expand charging in rural and underserved areas, but this round is intended for infrastructure along interstate highways or alternative fuel corridors.

“We want people to not have range anxiety, then we focus on areas where we haven’t seen a big uptake in electric vehicles. Maybe they are in urban areas. It might be poor communities,” said Granholm.

Electric vehicles made up less than 3% of new auto sales last year. Though that number is expected to increase within the next decade, Granholm acknowledges one significant roadblock: the cost.

“This is exactly why the president has pushed, as part of the Build Back Better agenda to have tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles, both new and used ones,” Granholm said.

The Build Back Better Act is stalled in the U.S. Senate.

State applications for electric vehicle funding are due on Aug. 1. Granholm said she expects construction to begin later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
Photo of Lauren Talton
North Mecklenburg HS community raising money for fallen teacher’s family
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
US Marshals arrest man accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from home in Mint Hill, N.C.
Brittany Kristen Canipe and Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., are charged in connection with their infant...
Police charge parents with homicide in infant’s 2021 death in Gaston County

Latest News

Although exclusion from school is no longer recommended following an exposure, notification of...
N.C. health leaders no longer recommend contact tracing in K-12 schools, adjust quarantine guidance
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’
Josh Stein answers a question from WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner.
AG Stein defends science that sent innocent men to prison in interview
Commissioner Ella Scarborough has not been to a meeting in-person since before the pandemic and...
Mecklenburg Commissioners approve medical leave request for Commissioner Ella Scarborough
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
Emails show missing Mecklenburg County commissioner requested medical leave months ago