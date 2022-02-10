Authorities: Student charged with pointing gun at juveniles at Chester, S.C. high school

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A teen is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at two juveniles while at a South Carolina high school, authorities said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Chester High School on Feb. 2 after school staff received an anonymous tip that 18-year-old Gus Thomas had weapons in his vehicle.

The assistant principal and a deputy walked Thomas to the student parking lot, where he was asked if he had anything in his vehicle he wasn’t supposed to have, authorities said.

Thomas told the deputy that he had two guns in his truck that he forgot to remove after hunting, according to the report.

He said he was going to call his mother to come to get the weapons, “but he thought that would look suspect,” the incident report stated.

Thomas opened his truck and authorities said that three weapons were found inside. All were secured and made safe.

According to the sheriff’s office, the initial investigation led to a charge of carrying weapons on school property. As the investigation continued, deputies charged Thomas with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm. Arrest warrants state the two victims were juveniles.

A department spokesperson said Thomas turned himself into authorities on Wednesday.

According to WBTV’s news partners at the Rock Hill Herald, Thomas was denied bail after a court hearing Wednesday in Chester County magistrate court and remains in the county jail

Chester County School District spokesperson Chris Christoff confirmed that Thomas was a student at the time of the Feb. 2 incident. He said the district cannot disclose any possible disciplinary action against any student, according to the Herald.

