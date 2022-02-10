AP source: Hornets acquire Montrezl Harrell from Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WBTV) — The Charlotte Hornets have acquired power forward/center Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards for veteran backup point guard Ish Smith, second-year forward Vernon Carey Jr. and a future second-round draft pick, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday because the deal has not been announced.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has been looking to add a center who can score and defend for quite some time. Harrell is 6-foot-7, but has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and he’s expected to play both power forward and center.

So far this season, Harrell is averaging 14 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Charlotte is well aware of what they are getting in Harrell. In his last contest against the Hornets, Harrell had a double-double as he finished with 24 points and 18 rebounds on 10 of 13 shooting from the field.

It’s a homecoming for Harrell who is from Tarboro, NC.

