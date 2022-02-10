NC DHHS Flu
3 jailed under $750K bond in sex trafficking case of 15-year-old girl near Concord Mills

Detectives used a known escort service website trying to identify potential underage victims of human sex trafficking.
After further investigation, detectives determined the three adults, Erica R. Cheeks, Walter Ardrey, and Keith Henderson, were using the minor victim to make money from sexual acts.(Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies arrested three people who each have a $750,000 bond in a case involving the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl in the Concord Mills area of Cabarrus County.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit with the assistance of H.S.I., conducted an operation regarding human sex trafficking in the Concord Mills area of Cabarrus County.

Detectives used a known escort service website trying to identify potential underage victims of human sex trafficking.

Detectives were able to successfully recover a 15-year-old girl during this operation who was found to be in the company of three adults who were of no relation to the victim.

After further investigation, detectives determined the three adults, Erica R. Cheeks, Walter Ardrey, and Keith Henderson, were using the minor victim to make money from sexual acts.

Erica Cheeks, 34 years old, was arrested on Feb. 2 in Charlotte with the assistance of CMPD. She remains in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. Additional charges are pending.

Walter Ardrey, 40 years old, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with human trafficking of a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor, and misdemeanor flee and elude. Ardrey was taken to the Cabarrus County Detention Center and given a $750,000 secured bond.

Keith Henderson, 32 years old, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with human trafficking of a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor, and simple possession of Schedule VI. Henderson was taken to the Cabarrus County Detention Center and given a $750,000 secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has additional information concerning these individuals, please contact the VICE/Narcotics Unit at Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.

