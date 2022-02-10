Elderly man dies, wife rescued from burning home in Kannapolis.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was able to be rescued, but her husband tragically died from injuries suffered in a house fire in Kannapolis Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Dogwood Boulevard, near Kannapolis Parkway.

Kannapolis firefighters responded and were able to rescue a woman, but her husband, unfortunately, passed away from injuries sustained in the fire.

Officials did not release the identity of the man who died in the fire, only identifying him as an “elderly man”.

Breaking: Officials @Kannapolis confirm one person has died in a fire at a location off Kannapolis Parkway. We're getting more details soon. — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) February 10, 2022

The woman has been taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The fire was reported to 911 early Thursday afternoon by a person who lives in the home located off Kannapolis Parkway.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.