Elderly man dies, wife rescued from burning home in Kannapolis.

The fire broke out at a home on Dogwood Boulevard, near Kannapolis Parkway.
A fire claimed the life of one person in a blaze that ignited at a Kannapolis home Thursday.
A fire claimed the life of one person in a blaze that ignited at a Kannapolis home Thursday.(Courtney Cole/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was able to be rescued, but her husband tragically died from injuries suffered in a house fire in Kannapolis Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Dogwood Boulevard, near Kannapolis Parkway.

Kannapolis firefighters responded and were able to rescue a woman, but her husband, unfortunately, passed away from injuries sustained in the fire.

Officials did not release the identity of the man who died in the fire, only identifying him as an “elderly man”.

The woman has been taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The fire was reported to 911 early Thursday afternoon by a person who lives in the home located off Kannapolis Parkway.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

