NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Vendors needed for Kannapolis Farmer’s Market

The market is open May thru September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner...
The market is open May thru September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Avenue and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: The Kannapolis Farmers Market is looking for vendors. If you are a farmer, artisan, crafter, or baker we would love for you to participate in the market.

The market is looking for people who offer a wide variety of fresh local produce, as well as cheese, ice cream, honey, baked goods, spices, jewelry, soaps, candies, crafts, pottery, hand crafted wood items, art and more. Vendors pay an annual membership fee of $30, and a weekly rental fee of $10 per 14′ space.

The market is open May thru September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Avenue and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

For more information on the Farmers Market visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/farmersmarket. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Irene Sacks at isacks@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4326.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Walmart Supercenter on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m....
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted near Walmart in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Josh Neuman was one of four people who died in a plane crash in Iceland.
‘Josh believed in this world’: Union County native, skateboarder, social media influencer dies in Iceland plane crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

— Rockwell Elementary teacher Michelle Whitson and Carson High School teacher Adam Clark were...
Two Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teachers Named NC Principal Fellows Program
The 45-minute concert will be held in the Omwake-Dearborn chapel on the campus of Catawba...
Catawba College Singers to present Spring concert
Violence among kids in CMS schools and police recruitment will be priorities for this year.
CMPD to lay out plans for reducing crime in 2022
Beasley made history in 2019 by becoming the first African-American woman to serve as Chief...
Former NC Chief Justice Cheri Beasley to deliver Founder’s Day message at Livingstone College Thursday