US Marshals arrest man accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from home in Mint Hill, N.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - US Marshals arrested the father who is accused of breaking into a home and abducting his 1-year-old daughter who was at the center of an Amber Alert issued early Sunday morning out of Mint Hill.

He was taken to the Surry County Detention Center where he was served warrants for felony breaking and entering, assault inflicting serious injury (felony), felony speeding to elude, assault on a female (misdemeanor) and two counts of child abuse (misdemeanor).

These were due to his actions at a home on Feb. 5 on Quail Ridge Drive where he broke in and took his 15-month-old daughter.

During the investigation, Mint Hill Police were able to determine that after the event took place on Quail Ridge Drive that Lemmond had assistance with avoiding the police.

Warrants were obtained on 24-year-old Destiny Madison Pack of Walnut Cove NC. Those warrants are for aiding and abet child abuse and obstruction of justice. Online records indicate that those warrants have been served on Pack. Pack and Lemmond have some type of personal relationship.

Police say she was found late Sunday morning.

According to NCDPS, The Mint Hill Police Department was searching for Lilliana Josephine Lemmond, who was reported missing Saturday night.

Police say Lilliana was taken to a hospital to be checked out. They did not say where she was found.

Authorities say the alleged abductor was identified as her father, 39-year-old Jeremy Scott Lemmond. He was described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jeremy does have a criminal history with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

While Lilliana had been found, he was still at large. Authorities believe he was driving a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.

