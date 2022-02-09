Two Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teachers Named NC Principal Fellows Program

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rockwell Elementary teacher Michelle Whitson and Carson High School teacher Adam Clark were selected for the North Carolina Principal Fellows Program - Transforming Principal Preparation (NCPFP-TP3) Program for a Master’s Degree in School Administration scholarship.

These two aspiring Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) leaders were selected for the two-year master’s degree in School Administration program at UNC Charlotte to develop top leaders for the region’s PK-12 schools.

Students will begin their program by attending evening classes on the UNC Charlotte campus in Fall 2022 while continuing their teaching duties. The program pays tuition, books and all fees. Students complete a year-long paid internship in a school assigned by the district during year two. Graduates will earn a Master’s Degree in School Administration and are eligible for North Carolina licensure as a school administrator.

Upon graduation, students are guaranteed a leadership position in RSS and supported by an executive coach provided by the program. Students will have opportunities to attend professional development and conferences paid for by UNC Charlotte.

The NCPFP-TP3 Program is a partnership between UNC Charlotte and the Southwest Education Alliance, including eleven districts.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.