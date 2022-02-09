Spring-like temperatures the next few days for Charlotte and surrounding areas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our warming trend will continue for this Wednesday afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine through the end of the week

Warming into the 60s

Chances for rain during the second half of the weekend

Look for temperatures to top out in the 60s for this afternoon. Tonight will remain clear and chilly but above freezing across the piedmont. With a cold front passing across our area, there will be a little more cloud cover in the mountains and possibly a sprinkle or two during the overnight, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 30s.

We’ll continue to warm into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs near 70 degrees.

Another cold front will begin to head our way Saturday night into Sunday, and if it has enough moisture to work with, we could see a wintry mix in the mountains and some scattered showers across the piedmont. High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler on Sunday, mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Enjoy the warmth!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

