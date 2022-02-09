NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and charged with voluntary manslaughter.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Kamri Sylve and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division released the name of the Hemingway Police officer arrested in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Dollard has been booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center Wednesday, Alphin said.

Earlier in the day, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, who serves Georgetown and Horry Counties, confirmed the officer was in custody shortly after a news conference held by the family of Robert Langley, the man killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which was called in to investigate.

The Hemingway Police Department has not released information on the incident.

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said the shooting happened after a chase that began in Hemingway ended in a crash in Georgetown County.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. to the area of Choppee Road and Schoolhouse Drive in the Pleasant Hill area. Deputies shut down the intersection to traffic after Langley was taken to the hospital and turned over that scene to SLED agents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps Watauga County Sheriff’s Office solve 50-year-old triple homicide
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

Gaston County police are looking for Kaylen Harris, who was last seen Monday morning.
Police looking for 16-year-old last seen Monday morning in Gastonia
CMPD officials laid out their plans for reducing crime in 2022 during a Wednesday news...
CMPD lays out plans for reducing crime in 2022
The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
Gaston County police charge parents in infant’s 2021 death
Gaston County police charge parents in infant’s 2021 death