Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old Charlotte man with a cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Sliver Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte man with a cognitive impairment, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 61-year-old Thomas Colon was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. at his home on Beaufort Circle.

MISSING: Authorities are looking for 61-year-old Thomas Colon. Colon is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment. He was last seen in a black jacket & blue jeans near Beaufort Circle in east Charlotte & could be driving a white Dodge van NC tag number HJT-4892. pic.twitter.com/kPDHxemKjE — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) February 9, 2022

He is said to be wearing blue jeans with a black jacket. Police said Colon was last seen driving his white 1992 Dodge van with North Carolina license plate HJT-4892.

Anyone with information as to Colon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

