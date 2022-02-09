Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old Charlotte man with a cognitive impairment
Thomas Colon was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. at his home on Beaufort Circle.
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Sliver Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte man with a cognitive impairment, authorities said.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 61-year-old Thomas Colon was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. at his home on Beaufort Circle.
He is said to be wearing blue jeans with a black jacket. Police said Colon was last seen driving his white 1992 Dodge van with North Carolina license plate HJT-4892.
Anyone with information as to Colon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
