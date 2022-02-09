NC DHHS Flu
Police trying to negotiate with shooting suspect possibly inside a home in Gastonia

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to contact and negotiate with a suspect tied to a shooting in Gastonia Wednesday night.

Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened at 4 p.m. in the area of North Edgemont Avenue.

There are reportedly no known injuries at this time.

Right now, Gastonia Police are working to contact and negotiate with a suspect who is possibly inside a home on East 5th Avenue.

Residents are expected to see heavy police activity near East 5th Avenue and South Avon Street.

Police did not provide any other information about this developing situation.

