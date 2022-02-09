Police trying to negotiate with shooting suspect possibly inside a home in Gastonia
Residents are expected to see heavy police activity near East 5th Avenue and South Avon Street.
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to contact and negotiate with a suspect tied to a shooting in Gastonia Wednesday night.
Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened at 4 p.m. in the area of North Edgemont Avenue.
There are reportedly no known injuries at this time.
Right now, Gastonia Police are working to contact and negotiate with a suspect who is possibly inside a home on East 5th Avenue.
Police did not provide any other information about this developing situation.
