Police looking for 16-year-old last seen Monday morning in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl out of Gastonia.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, 16-year-old Kaylen Harris was last seen Monday at 8 a.m. on Old York Road in Gastonia.

Police said she may be in the Morganton area, where she has family members.

Harris is described as 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.

