NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police looking for 16-year-old last seen Monday morning in Gastonia

Police said she may be in the Morganton area, where she has family members.
Gaston County police are looking for Kaylen Harris, who was last seen Monday morning.
Gaston County police are looking for Kaylen Harris, who was last seen Monday morning.(Source: Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl out of Gastonia.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, 16-year-old Kaylen Harris was last seen Monday at 8 a.m. on Old York Road in Gastonia.

Police said she may be in the Morganton area, where she has family members.

Harris is described as 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps Watauga County Sheriff’s Office solve 50-year-old triple homicide
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

CMPD officials laid out their plans for reducing crime in 2022 during a Wednesday news...
CMPD lays out plans for reducing crime in 2022
The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
Gaston County police charge parents in infant’s 2021 death
Gaston County police charge parents in infant’s 2021 death
CMPD lays out plans for reducing crime in 2022
CMPD lays out plans for reducing crime in 2022