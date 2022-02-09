Police looking for 16-year-old last seen Monday morning in Gastonia
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl out of Gastonia.
According to the Gaston County Police Department, 16-year-old Kaylen Harris was last seen Monday at 8 a.m. on Old York Road in Gastonia.
Police said she may be in the Morganton area, where she has family members.
Harris is described as 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.
