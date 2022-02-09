Police: Charlotte man at center of Silver Alert found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man who was reported missing has been found safe, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 61-year-old Thomas Colon was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. at his home on Beaufort Circle.

He was said to be suffering from a cognitive impairment and a Silver Alert was issued.

Police said Colon was been located safely by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Wednesday morning and has been reunited with his family.

