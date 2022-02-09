NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by ‘legal issues’

Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory...
Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory ceremony after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The winners in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics still have not received their medals two days later because of what the IOC says are “legal issues.”

The ceremony to award gold to Russia, silver to the United States silver and bronze to Japan was not held as scheduled Tuesday.

Reporters asked the Kremlin about it amid speculation that gold medals won by six Russian skaters could be at risk.

“Let’s, for the sake of understanding, wait for some explanations either from our sports officials or from the IOC,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The IOC has not provided more information about the legal issues.

If any athlete and team were disqualified or had their results nullified, an appeal would likely follow, which could further delay the medals presentation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set up an office in Beijing to hear urgent cases during the Winter Games.

Canada placed fourth Monday and would be in line to be upgraded to the podium if another team were disqualified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Walmart Supercenter on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m....
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted near Walmart in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Josh Neuman was one of four people who died in a plane crash in Iceland.
‘Josh believed in this world’: Union County native, skateboarder, social media influencer dies in Iceland plane crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: Heat pump won’t defrost windshield fast enough
The market is open May thru September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner...
Vendors needed for Kannapolis Farmer’s Market
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trainer: Officers in Floyd killing did not follow policy
— Rockwell Elementary teacher Michelle Whitson and Carson High School teacher Adam Clark were...
Two Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teachers Named NC Principal Fellows Program
The 45-minute concert will be held in the Omwake-Dearborn chapel on the campus of Catawba...
Catawba College Singers to present Spring concert