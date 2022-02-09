NC DHHS Flu
Nice warming trend kicks off Wednesday

By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will remain near zero and we’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the workweek along with a noticeable day-to-day warming trend.

  • Big warm-up in the forecast rest of the week
  • Weekend start super, ends much colder
  • Small precipitation chance added to forecast

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Afternoon readings will run close to 60 degrees today before inching up into the middle 60s Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, we’ll jump into the upper 60s before a cold front sends us back to near 50 degrees on Sunday.

At this point, there’s no doubt there will be a major knock-back in temperatures by Sunday, but there’s no consensus on weekend precipitation. Some models bring a few showers to much of the WBTV viewing area, with a little wintry mix in the mountains Saturday night into early Sunday, while others are bone-dry.

We’ll fine-tune the forecast over time and keep you posted on updates, but after Saturday, we’re likely to run below-normal again for a few days early next week.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

