Nice warming trend kicks off Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will remain near zero and we’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the workweek along with a noticeable day-to-day warming trend.

Big warm-up in the forecast rest of the week

Weekend start super, ends much colder

Small precipitation chance added to forecast

Afternoon readings will run close to 60 degrees today before inching up into the middle 60s Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, we’ll jump into the upper 60s before a cold front sends us back to near 50 degrees on Sunday.

High temperatures around #CLT & the entire @wbtv_news area will run well above the norm for mid-February. Mild 60s are forecast for the Piedmont through Saturday before a major cold front knocks us back down early next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/yEF6FnvOKB — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 9, 2022

At this point, there’s no doubt there will be a major knock-back in temperatures by Sunday, but there’s no consensus on weekend precipitation. Some models bring a few showers to much of the WBTV viewing area, with a little wintry mix in the mountains Saturday night into early Sunday, while others are bone-dry.

We’ll fine-tune the forecast over time and keep you posted on updates, but after Saturday, we’re likely to run below-normal again for a few days early next week.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

