Mooresville Police credited for saving dog that ate bag full of opioids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve all heard of the opioid-blocking drug NARCAN. It’s a nasal spray first responders use if someone has overdosed on drugs. The spray blocks the effects to the brain of the opioid and in many cases, can save the victim’s life. But what if the victim is a dog?

“Dogs are going to be dogs, they’re going to sniff everything,” veterinarian Aislinn Klein said.

In some cases, that could get them into trouble. At Harbor Point Animal Hospital in Mooresville, you can get your pet treated for whatever ails it. Eight-year-old Jax was in Wednesday for an upset stomach, maybe something he got into. His owner Niki Allan says dogs are like kids, you have to keep an eye on them to make sure they don’t get into something they’re not supposed to.

“My husband calls me the crazy dog lady because I do keep a consistent watch over the dogs,” Allen told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

Some pet owners have to learn that lesson the hard way.

“Two of our officers were flagged down by a couple who had a dog in distress,” said Assistant Chief Frank Falzone of the Mooresville Police Department.

That distressed dog was a medium-sized mix and with its owners staying at a Mooresville hotel. As the pup was rooting around the parking lot found he found a bag full of an unknown white powder which he started eating.

“The officers believed the dog ingested narcotics or some kind of opioid,” the Chief said.

That sent the dog into immediate distress.

“You could see starting with excessive salivation, they could start to stumble when they’re walking. It could go as severe as a seizure,” Aislinn Klein with Harbor Point Animal Hospital said.

With little hesitation, officers gave two doses of the opioid-blocking NARCAN and rushed to dog to a nearby animal hospital, most likely saving his life.

“That makes total sense.”

Nick Reese is a local firefighter who was out at the dog park Wednesday afternoon letting his four-legged friend stretch his legs. He is well aware of the life-saving aspect NARCAN provides on people but was surprised it worked so well on a dog.

“I guess in the rare situation if called upon I guess we can use it for animals as well,” Reese told us.

And while there may not be an award or citation for officers Officer Isenhower and Officer Pezzeca for saving a dog’s life, at least not yet, Mooresville police wanted to show their appreciation for a job well done.

“We want the officers recognized for doing what they did,” Chief Falzone said.

