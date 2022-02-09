Mild temperatures ahead, yet we are tracking a weekend weather disturbance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warming trend continues this week, with high temperatures in the 60s through Saturday. A wintry mix is possible for Sunday, so stay updated with the latest WBTV weather forecast for any changes.

Mostly sunny and around 60 degrees for Wednesday.

Cold mornings and mild afternoons into Saturday.

Wintry mix possible for Sunday.

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight, with Wednesday morning low temperatures ranging from 25 to 30 degrees on average.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures around 60 degrees for the piedmont, and around 50 degrees in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will stay mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Our warmest day of the week will be Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s, with clouds increasing during the day.

A wintry mix is possible for Sunday, yet that will depend on the exact track that a low pressure system takes offshore of the Southeast United States, and the timing of colder air moving into the Carolinas. Some weather data keeps the forecast mainly dry for Sunday, while other data suggests the chance for rain, a wintry mix, and snow for parts of the WBTV viewing area. Make sure you stay weather aware this week for forecast changes for Sunday. At this point, high temperatures look to be around 50 degrees for Sunday.

Valentine’s Day Monday looks to feature more sunshine, with chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Enjoy the 60s and sunshine while it lasts!

