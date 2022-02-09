NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man gets $150K bond on charges of alleged sexual assault against 9-year-old in Statesville

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Ray Douglas McCoy.
Ray McCoy was charged with felony statutory sex offense by an adult, felony dissemination of...
Ray McCoy was charged with felony statutory sex offense by an adult, felony dissemination of obscenity to a minor, and five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man received a $150,000 bond on charges of alleged sexual assault against a 9-year-old child in Iredell County.

On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, deputies say a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a child possibly having been sexually assaulted.

Officials say the victim was 9 years old at the time of the assaults, according to the report.

When the victim was interviewed, information was obtained about the time and locations of the assaults.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Ray Douglas McCoy.

Detectives conducted additional witness interviews and obtained items of evidence during the course of the investigation.

Based on all of the evidence gathered throughout the investigation, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Ray Douglas McCoy.

McCoy was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 3, taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with felony statutory sex offense by an adult, felony dissemination of obscenity to a minor, and five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

McCoy appeared before Magistrate M. Russel who issued a $150,000 secure bond on these charges.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Walmart Supercenter on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m....
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted near Walmart in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say
Josh Neuman was one of four people who died in a plane crash in Iceland.
‘Josh believed in this world’: Union County native, skateboarder, social media influencer dies in Iceland plane crash

Latest News

A Table Rock Middle School student is accused of creating a fake social media account to make a...
Burke Co. student charged after creating fake social media account to threaten middle school, district says
Thomas Colon was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. at his home on Beaufort Circle.
Police: Charlotte man at center of Silver Alert found safe
Brittany Kristen Canipe and Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., are charged in connection with their infant...
Gaston County police charge parents in infant’s 2021 death
CMPD discusses plans to reduce crime in 2022
CMPD discusses plans to reduce crime in 2022