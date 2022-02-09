Man gets $150K bond on charges of alleged sexual assault against 9-year-old in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man received a $150,000 bond on charges of alleged sexual assault against a 9-year-old child in Iredell County.

On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, deputies say a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a child possibly having been sexually assaulted.

Officials say the victim was 9 years old at the time of the assaults, according to the report.

When the victim was interviewed, information was obtained about the time and locations of the assaults.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Ray Douglas McCoy.

Detectives conducted additional witness interviews and obtained items of evidence during the course of the investigation.

Based on all of the evidence gathered throughout the investigation, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Ray Douglas McCoy.

McCoy was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 3, taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with felony statutory sex offense by an adult, felony dissemination of obscenity to a minor, and five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

McCoy appeared before Magistrate M. Russel who issued a $150,000 secure bond on these charges.

