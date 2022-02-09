NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’

Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’(Governor McMaster, February 8, 2022)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster said he met with former President Donald Trump last week.

The Governor shared a photo from the meeting via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Governor’s schedule, the two met last Tuesday. When asked about the meeting, McMaster said “We’ve gotten to know each other over the years. We just were catching up.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps Watauga County Sheriff’s Office solve 50-year-old triple homicide
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Gaston County police are looking for Kaylen Harris, who was last seen Monday morning.
Police looking for 16-year-old last seen Monday morning in Gastonia
CMPD officials laid out their plans for reducing crime in 2022 during a Wednesday news...
CMPD lays out plans for reducing crime in 2022
The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
Gaston County police charge parents in infant’s 2021 death
Gaston County police charge parents in infant’s 2021 death