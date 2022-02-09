Gaston County police charge parents in infant’s 2021 death

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Gaston County police have arrested an infant’s parents following the child’s death in 2021.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers were called to Acme Road near Belmont on March 13, 2021, for an unresponsive infant. When police arrived, they said the child was deceased.

Investigators began looking into the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death. On Feb. 8, the child’s parents – 36-year-old Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., and 32-year-old Brittany Kristen Canipe – were both arrested and charged with second-degree homicide.

Both are currently incarcerated at the Gaston County Jail and are scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday at 1 p.m.

No other information was available and police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Police at (704) 866-3320.

