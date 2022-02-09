CMPD to lay out plans for reducing crime in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police plan to discuss their efforts to reduce crime in 2022, a topic that impacts all Charlotte residents.

Wednesday’s 10:30 a.m. news conference comes a few weeks after Chief Johnny Jennings called Charlotte a safe city.

Related: CMPD: Charlotte is a safer city, but there’s work to be done

He did that on a day his department released its end-of-the-year report for 2021. Overall crime was down 5% last year compared to 2020. Homicides plummeted and gun seizures were up 33%.

The chief said that translated to 3,000 illegal guns taken off the streets.

This year, Jennings is hoping to build off that success. The department created the Crime Gun Suppression Team to combat gun violence.

They also put a big focus on de-escalating situations, a new training facility helping officers to learn tactics in real-life situations where they turn down the temperature during tense interactions.

According to that report from a few weeks ago, violence among kids in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be a big priority this year. Another focus is police recruitment.

Stay with WBTV for more on the CMPD’s news conference.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.