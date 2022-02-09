NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD to lay out plans for reducing crime in 2022

Violence among kids in CMS schools and police recruitment will be priorities for this year.
Violence among kids in CMS schools and police recruitment will be priorities for this year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police plan to discuss their efforts to reduce crime in 2022, a topic that impacts all Charlotte residents.

Wednesday’s 10:30 a.m. news conference comes a few weeks after Chief Johnny Jennings called Charlotte a safe city.

Related: CMPD: Charlotte is a safer city, but there’s work to be done

He did that on a day his department released its end-of-the-year report for 2021. Overall crime was down 5% last year compared to 2020. Homicides plummeted and gun seizures were up 33%.

The chief said that translated to 3,000 illegal guns taken off the streets.

This year, Jennings is hoping to build off that success. The department created the Crime Gun Suppression Team to combat gun violence.

They also put a big focus on de-escalating situations, a new training facility helping officers to learn tactics in real-life situations where they turn down the temperature during tense interactions.

According to that report from a few weeks ago, violence among kids in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be a big priority this year. Another focus is police recruitment.

Stay with WBTV for more on the CMPD’s news conference.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Walmart Supercenter on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m....
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted near Walmart in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Josh Neuman was one of four people who died in a plane crash in Iceland.
‘Josh believed in this world’: Union County native, skateboarder, social media influencer dies in Iceland plane crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

The market is open May thru September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner...
Vendors needed for Kannapolis Farmer’s Market
— Rockwell Elementary teacher Michelle Whitson and Carson High School teacher Adam Clark were...
Two Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teachers Named NC Principal Fellows Program
The 45-minute concert will be held in the Omwake-Dearborn chapel on the campus of Catawba...
Catawba College Singers to present Spring concert
Beasley made history in 2019 by becoming the first African-American woman to serve as Chief...
Former NC Chief Justice Cheri Beasley to deliver Founder’s Day message at Livingstone College Thursday