Catawba College Singers to present Spring concert

By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba Singers will present their first of two spring concerts on Sunday, February 20th at 4:00 p.m. The program titled, “Walking, Marching, Running, Dancing” will feature music of Broadway, Gospel, Pop, and Contemporary choral literature.

The Catawba Singers features 30 student performers from various academic areas at Catawba.

The 45-minute concert will be held in the Omwake-Dearborn chapel on the campus of Catawba College.

The choir is under the direction of Dr. Phillip E. Burgess, Dean of the Shuford School of Performing Arts, and is accompanied by Ms. Susan Trivette, Catawba College’s Collaborative Pianist.

All audience members are asked to remain masked and socially distanced for the duration of the performance.

