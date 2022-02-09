Burke Co. student charged after creating fake social media account to threaten middle school, district says

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A student is facing charges as well as disciplinary action after making a threat against a Burke County school using a fake social media account, district officials said.

According to Burke County Public Schools, Table Rock Middle School went on soft lockdown Wednesday morning on the advice of law enforcement as they investigated the threat. Principal Rich Linens notified parents of the lockdown shortly after 9 a.m.

Investigators said they determined that a student created a fake social media account and made a threat against Table Rock Middle.

According to the district, the student was questioned and searched. Police did not find a weapon on the student that matched the threat, though they did confiscate a pocketknife.

The fake account was suspended by the social media company and the student faces charges from law enforcement and disciplinary action by the school, district officials said.

“Threats made against schools, our students or staff are taken very seriously. We encourage parents to have conversations with their children about making and reporting threats. Even if students think it is funny or they are doing it as a joke, it is a serious matter that comes with serious consequences,” Burke County Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan said.

