NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bomb threats clear more than a half-dozen DC high schools

People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of a Black History Month commemoration event at the high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a half-dozen public high schools in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after receiving anonymous bomb threats. In each case, police found no explosives.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that seven schools received bomb threats over the phone: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School.

In each case, students were evacuated and the building searched and “cleared with no hazardous material found,” the MPD announced on Twitter.

An eighth school, Friendship Public Charter School, also received a threat, but school was not in session.

The string of threats comes a day after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was quickly escorted out of a Black History Month event following a bomb threat during a visit to Dunbar High School. The MPD said it was “working to thoroughly investigate these threats with the assistance of our federal partners” at the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Lewis Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, called the threats “disturbing incidents that we take very seriously.”

In a statement, Ferebee said the school system would work closely with MPD “regarding any threat made toward our schools, students, or staff.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps Watauga County Sheriff’s Office solve 50-year-old triple homicide
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

Brittany Kristen Canipe and Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., are charged in connection with their infant...
Police charge parents with homicide in infant’s 2021 death in Gaston County
Medic rideshare program enables some patients to go to hospital via Lyft
Medic rideshare program enables some patients to go to hospital via Lyft instead of ambulance
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify multiple...
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify men responsible for armed robberies in southwest Charlotte
CMS classroom
CMS Board of Education doubles retention bonus for employees, guest teachers now included
FILE - A large group of police arrive at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police denies baseless claim its officers spy on GOP