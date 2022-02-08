Zillow: Millennial homebuyers want neighborhoods with the most kids

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The housing market is hot.

New numbers show millennials are going after family-friendly areas with kids, and according to Zillow, it’s the thought of kids that’s driving up home values.

This demand means even more competition in an already ridiculously competitive home market.

Millennial is roughly considered ages 25-40, and across North and South Carolina, they are starting families and wanting “kid-friendly” amenities wherever they move.

Derek Weedgetz and his family live in Huntersville.

Aside from being near work, it’s a safe place to raise his son.

“Since we’ve moved in, we’ve found a few different friends that are sort of in our same age group. We’ve got some kids that are around the same age as our son,” said Weedgetz.

Weedgetz, a millennial, knows people his age want neighborhoods with kids.

Zillow reports millennial demand is actually driving up prices in these family-friendly areas.

Zillow research shows the 28202 zip code in Charlotte has the smallest share of kids at 7.9% and home values in that zip code grew 13.0% last year.

“You kind of need a safe space for your kid to play, right? You don’t want to have concerns about them getting into any kind of trouble and whatever you can do as a parent to kind of protect them—that’s kind of first priority right.”

Realtors are aware of the trends and the criteria millennials have in their search.

Just ask realtor Kyle Keller.

“The big neighborhoods with the huge social activities and amenity centers with a lot of the kids and all of the fun – they’re always going to be in high demand,” said Keller.

Because of competition in both North and South Carolina, he says, understand the contract and be prepared to act quickly.

“It’ll go in a multiple offer situation and even with that high asking price, the house will sell over 100% of what they were asking,” said Keller.

Weedgetz is just glad he got in when he did, given the shortage of homes available.

“Upgrades are more expensive and bigger houses are more expensive, so it’s a tough time to buy right now,” said Weedgetz.

Zillow says, across the Charlotte metro, “home values grew 26.9% in 2021, and the year ended with 23.6% fewer homes on the market than in December 2020.”

