A warm-up is underway for Charlotte and surrounding areas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll start with the 50s and make it back to the 60s before you know it!

After a chilly Monday when highs didn’t make it past the low 40s, we will return to the mid 50s today. Skies will be partly cloudy with almost no chance for rain.

Beginning tomorrow, we will be back in the low 60s both Wednesday and Thursday. We won’t stop there either! Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-60s. Rain doesn’t look to be an issue any of those days.

There will be some changes for the second half of the weekend. Highs will drop back to the low 50s on Sunday and the upper 40s on Monday.

Models aren’t agreeing on the Sunday precipitation set-up. One is bringing in another possibility of winter weather and the other is keeping us almost completely dry. Obviously, we’ll be tracking it all week.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

