TikTok videos, university tour, a wrapped truck, and a former college football star lead recruiting effort by Salisbury Police

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the country and here at home many law enforcement agencies are having a tough time keeping officers, and a tough time recruiting new officers. Agencies have had to get creative when it comes to attracting those to wear the badge. In Salisbury a new program has just started that takes a unique approach.

“Pull Up & Apply” is the name of the recruiting campaign with the Salisbury Police Department. The purpose of this program and the tour is to attract new talent to the PD to fill current vacancies and to build recruiting networks across the region.

Officer Scotty Robinson is one of the leaders of the effort and will take part in a tour of college campuses over the next few weeks. He’ll be behind the wheel of a specially wrapped Ford pickup designed exclusively for recruitment. A company called Tier One Graphics provided the eye-catching artwork.

“We’re now getting to the point where if we’re going to show up at some of these places, that we’re the loudest ones there,” Robinson said.

Officer Robinson is used to loud. He was a standout football player for Salisbury High, and then played four seasons on defense for the East Carolina Pirates. He says his job with the Salisbury Police Department in community relations and recruiting has some similarities with his days on the field.

“To be doing this now, it’s literally the same exact thing,” Robinson said.

Like a football team, law enforcement agencies now celebrate signing new recruits, and it’s a very competitive field. Robinson and the Salisbury Police team will begin a college campus tour this week to try and convince potential officers that Salisbury is the place.

“The principle behind what we’re doing now is just getting out in front of people, letting them know what type of department that we have and how progressive it is,” Robinson said. “Salisbury is a unique place to work. We have our challenges, but we also have a great support system in place for officers coming into the career now with just that burning desire to make a difference in this area.”

Robinson was sworn in with Salisbury Police in 2018. At that time, he said he was eager to serve the community in which he grew up.

“It’s an awesome feeling, growing up in Salisbury, being here all of my life, not necessarily coming up the traditional way, having a lot of friends on both sides of the fence, having the opportunity to come back here and impact this community in this way, it’s a great feeling,” Robinson said in 2018.

Robinson says today that he still feels the same way.

“I’ve looked at and prayed and asked if this is what I was truly supposed to be doing and all roads have led right back to being here,” Robinson added.

Since 2018 he’s seen all sides of police work. He hopes to use his experience to convince others that law enforcement is a worthwhile career, and that Salisbury is the place. And he’s taking a page from his football days to push that point.

“I’m just as aggressive doing this as I ever was on the football field,” Robinson said. “Literally everybody who walks in, I shake their hand and introduce myself and we have a few moments of small talk and the next thing I say to them is are you ready to start today?”

The recruiting tour begins on Wednesday with a stop at NC State University, followed by visits to Coastal Carolina University, UNC-Wilmington, East Carolina University, and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Career Fair at the CIAA Tournament.

The department’s TikTok channel can be seen here.

