Teens jailed under $1 million bonds on drug and weapon charges in Gastonia
Police say the seriousness of all charges against the pair was a contributing factor to both men being held on $1 million bonds.
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police have an 18-year-old and 19-year-old jailed under million-dollar bonds over drug and weapon charges.
Police say the two men were recently charged with drug and weapon offenses after a Gastonia Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle at North Boyce Street and West Airline Avenue.
During the stop, officers located a handgun that was reported stolen from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Officials did not identify the men who were charged nor did they list the charges each man is facing.
