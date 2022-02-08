NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Teens jailed under $1 million bonds on drug and weapon charges in Gastonia

Police say the seriousness of all charges against the pair was a contributing factor to both men being held on $1 million bonds.
Police say the seriousness of all charges against the pair was a contributing factor to both...
Police say the seriousness of all charges against the pair was a contributing factor to both men being held on $1 million bonds.(WBNG 12 News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police have an 18-year-old and 19-year-old jailed under million-dollar bonds over drug and weapon charges.

Police say the two men were recently charged with drug and weapon offenses after a Gastonia Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle at North Boyce Street and West Airline Avenue.

During the stop, officers located a handgun that was reported stolen from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Police say the seriousness of all charges against the pair was a contributing factor to both men being held on $1 million bonds.

Officials did not identify the men who were charged nor did they list the charges each man is facing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
Emails show missing Mecklenburg County commissioner requested medical leave months ago
Hayden Perry Jones mugshot
Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Kannapolis
According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There...
Hwy. 421 reopens in Watauga County after 20-plus vehicle crash
Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal reassigned after CMS investigation into handling of reported sexual assaults

Latest News

Cabarrus County Schools vote to make masks optional for students and staff
Cabarrus County Schools vote to make masks optional for students and staff
Attorney General defends science that sent innocent men to prison
Attorney General defends science that sent innocent men to prison
Commissioner Ella Scarborough has not been to a meeting in-person since before the pandemic and...
Mecklenburg Commissioners approve medical leave request for Commissioner Ella Scarborough
Mecklenburg Commissioners approve medical leave request for Commissioner Ella Scarborough
Mecklenburg Commissioners approve medical leave request for Commissioner Ella Scarborough