Suspected human remains turn out to be life-size doll found on Ga. hiking trail

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WBTV) - Deputies in a small Georgia county are relieved after what they thought was a human body turned out to be a life-size doll found on a hiking trail in a forest.

On Monday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to what was believed to be a body located on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest.

Initial responding deputies observed what appeared to be the dead body of a woman wearing white socks.

Another team of investigators arrived on scene, along with Deputy Matthew Dennis, who quickly recognized the body to actually be a life-sized doll, complete with accessories.

Deputy Dennis located the model number, the crime scene was appropriately processed and the evidence was collected and brought to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The victim, now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected a make a full recovery. In all seriousness, thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering. If you know Selena or are responsible for her whereabouts, rest assured no DNA was collected and you are safe. But in the future, please make sure to dispose of your items in a responsible way. Have a great weekend,” Sheriff Butch Reece said.

