Will Kelly is lighting it up offensively and hoping to get more attention from recruiters

CRAMERTON, NC (WBTV)- When you look at his numbers (and they are impressive), it’s mind blowing that Will Kelly only has scholarship offers to a NAIA school, a division 3 program, and a division 2 school.

Two weeks ago, Kelly scored 130 points in 3 games. He had two 40 point games (one against Crest who is one of the top teams in 3A basketball) and a 50 point game.

Kelly followed that up by scoring 126 this past week including 43 points this past Friday.

“Even though I’m scoring high digits, the main point is to win games,” said the 6 foot 4 senior guard. “Even after the game, I go home, watch film, and after I watch film, I forget about that game and move on.”

“Nobody works harder than Will Kelly,” said head coach Brad Sloan. “He’s here sometimes an hour and a half after practice. It’s routine that I have to say ‘coach Sloan has to go home and eat so you got to go home.’ He’s just a gym rat.”

Speaking of winning, Will has had a big hand in that as well at Stuart Cramer. The Storm is currently 16-5 and will finish this season with a winning record for the first time in the program’s 9 year history and coach Sloan says there is no coincidence that Will is leading the way averaging 28 points and 8 rebounds per game.

“Will is a part of our 2 highest win totals,” said coach. “The last time we made the state playoffs, Will was a part of that team as well. We do have other players that can play, but beyond all the stats, Will brings a belief from our other players that we can win and we are going to go with that and ride that as far as we can.”

So Will is a winner, a great player, a hard worker, has a 4.0 GPA-- so you have to ask yourself why does Will only have 3 lower division offers? Part of the problem goes back to the pandemic.

Current college players got an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic season of 2020-21.

And then there’s the transfer portal. In this win now era, college coaches have to ask themselves would you rather have a player with college experience and can effect wins and losses now or wait on the potential of a high school player? Most are going with the experience, but they could be missing out.

“What they don’t know is, the things that aren’t measurable,” said coach. “Everybody can look at the points that Will Kelly has and the assists and the rebounds, but I promise you the heart is bigger than all of that and the work ethic is too.”

“Having the type of season I had in AAU and high school, it’s kind of rough not being able to get those offers I really want, but for me I can’t really do anything about it,” said Kelly. “If I just stay in the gym, I feel like everything will work out.”

