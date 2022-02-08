NC DHHS Flu
Siakam, Raptors beat Hornets 116-101 for 6th straight win

Toronto beats Charlotte to send the Hornets to their 5th straight loss(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 116-101 for their sixth straight win.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, and Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each had 20 points for the Raptors, who began a stretch of eight of nine games on the road with a convincing win.

Scottie Barnes added 15 points as Toronto’s starters accounted for all but 13 points.

Miles Bridges scored 25 points to lead the Hornets, who lost their fifth consecutive game.

Charlotte struggled through another poor offensive performance in which they shot 41.1% from the field and 22.5% from 3-point range.

