Sheriff: Woman stops to help crash victim, he pulls her from car, steals car, takes off

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who had stopped to help the victim of a car crash in Rowan County ended up being a victim herself when she was carjacked.

It happened on Friday night just before 8:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of E. Ridge Road. A 24-year-old woman witnessed a crash in which a car ran off the road and into the woods. The car was totaled. The woman pulled into a driveway to check on the crash victim.

According to the report, the victim in the crash walked up to the woman’s car. His face was covered in blood. The man, now identified as Wilbert Junior Harris, 48, of Mocksville, pulled open the door, grabbed the woman by the hair, and pulled her from the car. A passenger in the car jumped out.

Deputies say Harris then got in the woman’s 2007 Ford Focus and drove away, driving through a yard and heading towards Ellis Crossroads.

While deputies were helping the woman, Salisbury Police arrived at the scene in reference to a report about a car stolen in Salisbury. That turned out to be the car that was crashed in the woods.

Deputies with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office then became involved after getting a “be on the lookout” bulletin about the incident. They were then called to a home on Calvin Lane in Davie County where the mother of Wilbert Harris lived. They were responding to an incident at that location where Harris had allegedly caused a disturbance and was violent.

Deputies from Davie County later located Harris and placed him in custody under a bond of $21,000. He was also charged by Rowan deputies with felony larceny and assault on a female.

The car belonging to the woman in Rowan County was recovered in Davie County.

Harris was convicted in 1996 in Davie County of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Harris was 22 at the time, the victim in that case was 14.

