Several school districts delay Tuesday start due to dense, possible freezing fog

A dense fog advisory remains in effect for the WBTV viewing area until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Several school districts are delaying their start Tuesday due to dense fog.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A number of school districts will delay their opening on Tuesday due to dense fog advisory and the threat of freezing fog in some areas.

The following school districts have announced they’re operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday:

  • Alexander County Schools
  • Caldwell County Schools
  • Rowan-Salisbury Schools
  • Rutherford County Schools
  • Wilkes County Schools

Stay up to date with all closings and delays.

A dense fog advisory remains in effect for the WBTV viewing area until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Visibility is one-quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.

This will create hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and some slippery spots on bridges and overpasses.

