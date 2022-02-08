Several school districts delay Tuesday start due to dense, possible freezing fog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A number of school districts will delay their opening on Tuesday due to dense fog advisory and the threat of freezing fog in some areas.

The following school districts have announced they’re operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday:

Alexander County Schools

Caldwell County Schools

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Rutherford County Schools

Wilkes County Schools

A dense fog advisory remains in effect for the WBTV viewing area until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Visibility is one-quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.

This will create hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and some slippery spots on bridges and overpasses.

