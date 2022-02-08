Salisbury Police receives Duke Energy grant to support social justice, racial equity

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of its $1 million pledge to social justice, racial equity in North Carolina.

“We are eager to continue the work done supported by the Duke Energy Foundation last year to build equity and inclusion efforts within the SPD,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “This grant will allow us to expand from our work, not only further developing within the police department, but to include engaging neighborhoods as we build on working effectively with the community we serve. I am grateful for Duke Energy Foundation’s willingness to assist in these worthy efforts.”

Salisbury Police Department is one of 40 organizations across North Carolina selected as a recipient of the Duke Energy Foundation grant.

“As we accelerate North Carolina’s clean energy transition, Duke Energy is committed to ensuring that diverse communities throughout the state benefit from this important work,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “These organizations are delivering meaningful change for underserved communities, and we’re proud to support their ongoing commitment to justice and opportunity for all.”

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. For more information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.