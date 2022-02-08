NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury church to hold community event on dementia caregiving

First United Methodist Church to host “Finding Sanctuary” workshop
This is a workshop with author Dr. Elizabeth Shulman who will be presenting, “Finding...
This is a workshop with author Dr. Elizabeth Shulman who will be presenting, “Finding Sanctuary: practical tools to help with the physical, emotional and spiritual challenges of dementia caregiving.”(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - First United Methodist Church of Salisbury is hosting a community event on Sunday, February 20, 2 - 4 pm.  This is a workshop with author Dr. Elizabeth Shulman who will be presenting, “Finding Sanctuary: practical tools to help with the physical, emotional and spiritual challenges of dementia caregiving.”

During this interactive presentation, participants will have the opportunity look at their current needs through the lens of hope and come away with approaches and techniques to deal with the daily challenges of caregiving. A special section will be devoted to friends of caregivers who want to learn how to better support their caregiving friends.

Click on the church website (fumcsalisbury.org) or call the church office (704-636-3121) to sign up.

Elizabeth Shulman, D.Min. has over 30 years of experience as a pastor, university researcher and hospice chaplain. She has written for Guideposts’ Strength and Grace and enjoys writing music in her free time. For more information about her and her work, please visit her website, www.elizabethshulman.com.

