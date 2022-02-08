Run Kannapolis 5K series returns

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Run Kannapolis 5K Series is back. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. Most of the runs include a one-mile fun run and Strides for Stroke will include a new 10K option.

Thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health.

The city anticipate hosting four more runs this Fall. Details will be announced at a later date. Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for unique prizes from the City of Kannapolis.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – registration is $15 per race or register for all four now and save 25%.

2022 Run Kannapolis Series Host Organization

March 12 – Rhythm & Run, 8 am N.C. Music Hall of Fame

April 9 – Strides for Stroke, 9 am Atrium Health

April 30 – Spring It On, 8 am Kannapolis Education Foundation

May 11 – Jiggy with the Piggy, 6:30 pm Kannapolis Parks and Recreation

