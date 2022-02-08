NC DHHS Flu
Renovations scheduled at Cabarrus County Animal Shelter

Limited services offered February 14-18—full operations return February 21(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Animal Shelter will limit operations from February 14 to 18 for scheduled renovations to the dog housing area. The renovations cut the number of operational dog kennels from 24 to 12.

To help limit the number of dogs at the facility, the shelter is offering a $20 dog adoption special through February 14. To view pets available for adoption, visit //cabarruscounty.us/pets or follow @CabCoAnimalShelter on Facebook.

During the renovation, the shelter will not offer dog adoptions or take owner surrender requests. Shelter staff will evaluate strays on a case-by-case basis, limiting intakes to emergencies only.

The shelter anticipates it will return to full operations on February 21.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kevin Klinglesmith oversees animal shelter operations. He hopes the community can help care for stray dogs during the renovation.

“Cabarrus has a great network of animal-loving individuals and we need their help,” said Klinglesmith. “If you find a healthy, non-aggressive stray dog, please consider fostering it yourself or ask your friends and neighbors if they can provide care while we work to find the owner.”

The shelter will continue to take reports and post photos of missing dogs during the renovation.

What to do if you find a pet

If you find a healthy, non-aggressive animal you can file a Found Pet Report by calling 704-920-3288.

Additionally, residents hosting lost dogs can:

  • Post flyers in the location the dog was located
  • Post on all social media outlets
  • Visit a local vet or the animal shelter (during operational hours) to scan for a microchip

Residents concerned with the safety of an animal or the public can contact Animal Control at 704-920-3000, option 1.

For more information on the Cabarrus County Animal Shelter, including normal operational hours and ways you can volunteer, call 704-920-3288. To view adoptable and missing pets housed at the shelter, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/pets.

