Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted near Walmart in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a security guard fired shots while being assaulted near a Walmart in the south Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon.

The situation unfolded near the Walmart Supercenter on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say a person licensed as a security guard and employed by a private business was assaulted.

During this assault, police say the security guard fired a shot from his gun.

This is an active investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Mecklenburg EMS says nobody was injured in the shooting, while CMPD did not mention injuries, nor a suspect at all.

Officials did not provide any other information about this situation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.