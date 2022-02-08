Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted near Walmart in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a security guard fired shots while being assaulted near a Walmart in the south Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon.
The situation unfolded near the Walmart Supercenter on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers say a person licensed as a security guard and employed by a private business was assaulted.
During this assault, police say the security guard fired a shot from his gun.
This is an active investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).
Mecklenburg EMS says nobody was injured in the shooting, while CMPD did not mention injuries, nor a suspect at all.
Officials did not provide any other information about this situation.
