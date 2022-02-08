One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Union County, authorities said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Rocky River Road and Lancaster Highway.

Deputies said Rocky River Road is currently closed between the intersections of Lancaster Highway and Old Highway Road. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The name of the person killed and the circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately available.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating. Stay with WBTV for updates as they come in.

